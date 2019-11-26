Willis Halaholo ruled out for rest of season a week after Wales call-up

Willis Halaholo will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Cardiff Blues' match against Leicester Tigers

A week after receiving his first call-up to the Wales squad, Willis Halaholo has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Cardiff Blues centre suffered an acute anterior cruciate ligament injury during Saturday's European Challenge Cup clash with Leicester Tigers and will undergo surgery next week.

Halaholo, who is a New Zealander by birth, was named in Wayne Pivac's first Wales squad after qualifying on the three-year residency rule at the start of November.

He is replaced by the Ospreys' Scott Williams. Wales play the Barbarians at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.