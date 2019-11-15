Sam Warburton and Byron Hayward join Wayne Pivac's Wales coaching staff

Sam Warburton has joined the Wales coaching staff as technical advisor for breakdown and defence

Wales have announced former internationals Sam Warburton and Byron Hayward have joined Wayne Pivac's coaching team.

Former Wales U20 boss Hayward has been appointed defence coach while Warburton, who captained his country more times than anyone else, has taken on the role of technical advisor for breakdown and defence.

The pair join Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys and Neil Jenkins in Pivac's coaching team.

"I'm delighted to bring both Byron and Sam into the set-up and add to what is already a vastly experienced coaching team," said Pivac.

"Both individuals are highly respected, knowledgeable and experienced in their disciplines and will add a great deal to the environment.

"Byron has a great coaching CV with experience in England, the club game in Wales, the age-grade system and his five successful years with the Scarlets.

Warburton captained Wales 49 times and led the British and Irish Lions on two overseas tours

"Sam is one of the most experienced leaders in rugby with excellent knowledge and communication skills and having only recently retired he has a full grasp on the international game.

"We looked at the coaching structure and the roles of each coach and believed by adding a second defensive role into the team adds value, adds a point of difference and allows a specialist to work in the contact area and I believe Byron and Sam will compliment each other in the roles."

Warburton won 74 caps for Wales and captained the British and Irish Lions on two overseas tours.

Wayne Pivac has replaced Warren Gatland as head coach of Wales

"I'm delighted to be part of the senior national coaching team," said Warburton. "It is a genuine privilege to be considered for such a role and I can't wait to do my upmost to contribute to help improve the team and players.

"With such a great group of players and management it is an amazing opportunity which I am very proud to be given."

Former Scarlets defence coach Hayward added: "I'm very proud and can't wait to get stuck in and work with the cream of Welsh rugby.

"I appreciate the privileged position I'm in and I'm looking forward to getting going with the squad and building on the good work that has been done before.

"Wayne has put together a coaching team with a wealth of experience and knowledge and it will bring variety on and off the field and I'm excited about what lies ahead."