Martyn Williams named Wales team manager

Martyn Williams has been named Wales team manager following Alan Phillips' appointment as director of operations for the British and Irish Lions.

Former Wales captain Williams will take up the role on January 1 and becomes the fourth ex-skipper of the national side to join head Wayne Pivac's management team alongside Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys and Sam Warburton.

The 44-year-old retired in 2012 having amassed 104 caps as a forward over an extraordinary 16-year Test career.

"Martyn is a fantastic appointment for us and it is great to have someone of his statue and experience in the role," head coach Pivac said.

"Martyn has a wealth of international experience, 100 caps for Wales and three British and Irish Lions tours under his belt so he understands the Test scene.

"He is hugely respected across the game, from players, coaches, supporters and media alike and I believe he will be a great addition to our management team."

Wayne Pivac (R) works alongside assistant Stephen Jones (L) as part of the Wales management team

Williams said: "I'm hugely delighted and honoured to be appointed team manager. It is an exciting role and I cannot wait to get started.

"Wayne has put together an experienced management team and we have an excellent crop of players here in Wales and I'm looking forward to working with them all.

"I hope to bring not only my rugby experience but experiences I have gathered from the world of business to role and help the squad in any way I can."

"Alan has done a fantastic job as team manager and I thoroughly enjoyed the environment and playing under him and I wish him all the best with the new role with the Lions."