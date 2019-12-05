Dubai Sevens day one wrap

Dan Norton doubled up for England in their win over Spain

Dan Norton ran in two tries as England got their Dubai Sevens campaign off to a winning start with a 36-7 victory over Spain.

Spain took the lead early on in the Pool D clash through a converted try from Francisco Hernandez, but Dan Bibby hit back by marking his 50th sevens appearance for England with an unconverted score.

When Spain had a man sin-binned, Norton took full advantage with his first of the match to put his team into a lead they would not surrender.

Jordan Conroy in action for Ireland against the USA

Tom Emery, Norton, Phil Burgess and Ollie Linsday-Hague all crossed in the second half to seal a comfortable win for England, while Spain ended with six men on the pitch after Joan Losada was sin-binned inside the final two minutes.

Friday's action sees Simon Amor's men play Kenya, who lost 17-12 against South Africa, before rounding out the pool stages against the Blitzboks.

Ireland's first World Sevens Series match as a core nation saw them beaten 24-19 by the USA, with two tries from Danny Barrett setting last year's series runners-up for victory in the Pool B encounter.

'Costa, I need a coffee - this is brilliant' 🤣👏



Watch #Dubai7s LIVE 📺 on @skysports Arena NOW 👇 pic.twitter.com/Wz09WGVcLL — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) December 5, 2019

Elsewhere in the group, Scotland went down 43-14 to Australia, who held the edge early on thanks to Joe Pincus' double and went on to ease to the win. Ireland face the Australians first up on Friday, with Scotland taking on the USA before the two Home Nations go head to head.

Wales' young side found it tough going against reigning Dubai Sevens champions New Zealand in a 36-7 loss in Pool C. They open Friday's action against Samoa, who beat Canada in their opening game.

In the other games of the day in Pool A, France edged out Argentina 12-10 and Fiji triumphed 24-17 against Japan.

England Women found it tough going in their opening match against France

England's women endured a tough start to the tournament as they went down 29-0 to France in Pool C. It does not get any easier as they face New Zealand first on Friday, with the Black Ferns having beaten Japan 48-0 on Thursday.

Ireland were denied by a converted try on the last play of the game as they were narrowly defeated 12-10 by Spain in Pool B. They now take on Australia, who were 38-0 victors against Fiji.

In Pool A, Canada saw off Russia 24-19 and the USA wrapped up a 29-7 victory against Brazil.

