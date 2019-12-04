LISTEN: Dubai Sevens Special podcast with Mike Friday

1:00 Ahead of this weekend's Dubai Sevens, we look back at the thrills and spills from last year's tournament. Ahead of this weekend's Dubai Sevens, we look back at the thrills and spills from last year's tournament.

Mike Friday joined Rupert Cox to discuss all things rugby sevens ahead of the annual tournament in Dubai this week.

The current USA and former England Sevens head coach reflects on how he has mellowed over the years and how the Dubai Sevens, which celebrates its 50th anniversary, has changed from being played on sand.

Friday opens up on how he would have liked to have returned to being in charge of the England team before Simon Amor was appointed and his relationship with another former national team head coach, Ben Ryan.

The 47-year-old explains why he believes England should bring back the Sevens to 15s pathway and why Great Britain must have a full-time presence in the World Series rather than just at the Olympic Games.

There are tales from his previous spell in charge of England, his experience as Kenya head coach, plus the challenges and opportunities in his latest role with the USA too.