European Challenge Cup: Dragons' Sam Davies puts boot into Worcester Warriors

Sam Davies kicked 20 points as the Dragons went top of their Challenge Cup pool with a 25-16 win at home to Worcester Warriors.

Dragons centre Adam Warren scored the opening try inside two minutes after being picked out on the left wing before Davies added eight points in quick succession with the conversion and two penalties.

Worcester hit back, though, and Scotland international Duncan Weir reduced the arrears to 13-9 at half-time with three penalties before Tom Howe's converted try put the English side ahead 16-13.

However, four more penalties from the steady boot of Davies saw the Dragons home - with Warriors prop Ethan Waller having been shown a late red card for a high tackle.

A second loss from four matches leaves Worcester in third place, three points behind Castres and five behind Dragons.

The French side defeated Russian outfit Enisei-STM 22-10 at Stade Pierre Fabre earlier on Friday - Geoffrey Palis scoring two of their four tries - to record a bonus-point win and a third straight Pool 1 victory.

In Pool 4, Brive beat Zebre 24-10 to keep themselves in the hunt for qualification to the quarter-finals.

After falling behind to an early penalty, a converted try from scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze put the hosts in front to lead 10-3 at half-time.

Georgia international Lobzhanidze crossed again soon after the restart, with another converted try from Thomas Acquier sealing victory as the French side moved into second behind leaders Bristol.

The Pool Five match between Pau and Cardiff Blues was postponed by the local authority on health and safety grounds following persistent, heavy rain around the Stade du Hameau. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.