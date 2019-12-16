Team of the week: The star players from latest European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches

Garry Ringrose played an important role in Leinster's win over Northampton

We pick out the 15 players who starred for their clubs during the latest European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool stage matches...

15. Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

A scintillating attacking display from Leinster saw them crush Northampton Saints 50-21 in Dublin on Saturday evening, with full-back Larmour one of the visitors' chief tormentors.

The Ireland international proved difficult to stop, making 124 metres, beating 11 defenders and making four clean breaks to set some penetrating attacks in motion.

14. Juan Imhoff (Racing 92)

The Argentine winger led the way for Racing with two tries as they scored a bonus-point win at home to Ospreys to stay top of Pool 4 and close in on a quarter-final place.

Along with his double, Imhoff made more metres than any other player in the Champions Cup all weekend - 135 - and beat five defenders as well.

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

One of a number of players who shone for Leinster in the win over Northampton, Ringrose got the ball rolling with a try after barely two minutes and went on to score a hat-trick.

To add to that, the Ireland international beat six defenders, made four clean breaks and carried for 65 metres.

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Always a key man for his side, Aki was in fine form again as Connacht snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-gasp try at home to Gloucester.

The Ireland centre was the go-to man for his team with 19 carries and made them count by beating five defenders and making two clean breaks. He gets the nod ahead of Clermont's George Moala.

11. Alivereti Raka (Clermont Auvergne)

Along with Moala, Raka ran in two tries as Clermont put Bath to the sword by wrapping up the try-scoring bonus point in the first half and running out 52-26 victors.

Those two scores came on the back of the Fiji-born French international carrying for 102 metres and making four clean breaks as well.

10. Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

The fly-half was a constant running threat for Toulouse as they continued their unbeaten start to this season's Champions Cup with a 26-18 win at Montpellier.

Along with scoring a try, Ntamack made 72 metres and beat six defenders, along with providing a steadying presence for his side in the halves.

9. John Cooney (Ulster)

Just another weekend of John Cooney doing John Cooney things as Ulster overcame Harlequins 34-10 at the Twickenham Stoop on Friday evening to stay one point clear at the top of Pool 3.

The scrum-half scored two tries, kicked three conversions and a penalty, and made two clean breaks. He contributed to Ulster's success in defence too, winning two turnovers.

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

His try in Saracens' hard-fought 15-6 win at home to Munster put the seal on an important victory for the hosts and a man-of-the-match performance.

Vunipola came up with some vital contributions in defence as well, including winning two turnovers to help keep Sarries' hopes of qualification alive.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

The England hooker was one of the go-to man for the Chiefs as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10 and secured a bonus point.

Cowan-Dickie used his 16 carries well, beating five defenders to make some crucial metres at Sandy Park and was solid all day at the line-out.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

The prop added plenty of muscle up front for Leinster to give the backs the platform cut Northampton's defence apart.

Furlong was useful when he got the ball in hand as well, beating six defenders during the game as the hosts booked their place in the quarter-finals.

4. Rory Arnold (Toulouse)

It was a fine performance from the Australian second row against Montpellier, capped with two tries - the second of which came after he made an interception.

Arnold came to the fore at the line-out as well, coming up with a steal for the visitors.

5. Eli Snyman (Benetton)

The Italian side enjoyed a rare European victory on Saturday and it came as they saw off Lyon 25-22 in Treviso, with Snyman playing an important role.

The second row was in imposing form at the line-out, winning eight and coming up with one steal, along with making some crucial tackles for his team.

6. Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle)

Gourdon played a big role in defence for La Rochelle as they battled to a 12-7 win away to Glasgow Warriors in Pool 2.

The Frenchman made 20 tackles to help keep Glasgow, who had Matt Fagerson sent off, at bay and secure an away victory.

7. Camille Gerondeau (Castres)

A 22-10 win at home to Russian side Enisei-STM kept Castres in with a chance of reaching the Challenge Cup quarter-finals and Gerondeau played a big part in that.

The back row was utterly dominant at the line-out, winning 11 and coming up with four steals as well to keep his side on the front foot.

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

Two tries capped a man of the match display from Simmonds, who was a terror in the loose for the Chiefs as they defeated Sale to close in on a quarter-final place.

The top carrier for his team with 23, Simmonds beat seven defenders and made 87 metres to go with his try-scoring efforts.