Tendai Mtawarira joins Washington's Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby

Tendai Mtawarira played 117 Tests for South Africa before announcing his retirement

World Cup-winning prop Tendai Mtawarira has joined Washington's Old Glory DC in the United States' Major League Rugby.

The former Springbok, nicknamed the "Beast", has signed for a year having announced his retirement from internationals after South Africa were crowned world champions in Japan last month.

"I'm excited and look forward to joining my new team-mates and adding value to my new franchise both on and off the field," Mtawarira said on Twitter. "I believe this opportunity will allow me to mentor the rugby youth in D.C and help in my small way to grow the game in America."

Mtawarira, 34, was born in Zimbabwe but played 117 times for the Springboks, becoming an icon in South African rugby.

Old Glory DC are new to MLR, which starts its third season in February with 12 teams and a growing array of international names, including former England full-back Ben Foden and France centre Matthieu Bastareaud in New York.

Former New Zealand centre Ma'a Nonu plays for San Diego and ex-All Blacks winger Rene Ranger and Australia back Digby Ioane are with Colorado Raptors.

Champions Seattle Seawolves have Argentine back-rower Juan Manuel Leguizamon in their squad.