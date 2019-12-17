Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph Du Toit sign Stormers two-year contract extensions

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph Du Toit have signed two-year contract extensions with the Stormers

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit have each signed two-year contract extensions with South African Super Rugby side the Stormers.

Kolisi and reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit will be the headline acts for the team in 2020 after lock Eben Etzebeth and centre Damian de Allende departed for France and Japan respectively.

Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi and flyhalf Damian Willemse have all signed new deals until the end of the 2021 season, while Scarra Ntubeni and Dillyn Leyds also penned contracts for the next two years.

Stormers coach John Dobson said: "We know what these players offer on and off the field, the challenge now is to get the most out of their considerable talents."

Additionally, Kolisi, who is now back training after lifting the World Cup with South Africa in November, believes the Stormers are in good shape.

"I have been playing with some of these guys my whole career and we are all looking forward to reaching new heights in a Stormers jersey," Kolisi said.

"We have a strong group of senior players and talented youngsters coming through all the time, which is what we need to reach our goal."

Despite the positive contract extensions, Western Province CEO Paul Zacks admits the new salary cap restrictions placed on South African sides have made the process of developing the squad harder.

He said: "While the introduction of the new contracting model, salary caps and the number of senior players that we can contract has made it a challenging process. I am most pleased to confirm that we have managed to retain the majority of our senior players for 2020 and beyond."