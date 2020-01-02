Leone Nakarawa set to rejoin Glasgow on deal until end of season

Leone Nakarawa in action for Fiji against Australia at the Rugby World Cup

Fiji forward Leone Nakarawa is to rejoin Glasgow Warriors on a deal which runs until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former European player of the year first represented the Warriors between 2013 and 2016 - and will be back for a second stint, subject to getting a visa and passing a medical.

Nakarawa, who made 69 appearances for Warriors during his first spell, is a free agent after being sacked by French team Racing 92.

The 6ft 6ins lock's return could provide a timely boost amid rumours Scotland second-rower Jonny Gray is considering a summer switch to Exeter.

Nakarawa has represented his country 61 times and has played in three Rugby World Cups.

But his three-year spell with Racing was brought to an abrupt halt, after he reported back to Paris more than two weeks late following Fiji's group stage exit at the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Nakarawa said: "I've remained close with my ex-team mates during my time in Paris and they played a big role in my decision to come back.

Nakarawa has been sacked by Racing 92

"I'm really looking forward to working with Dave Rennie and the coaching staff. Glasgow Warriors play an attacking style, which suits the way I like to play.

"The pitch may be different but I can't wait to see some familiar faces in the crowd when I run out at Scotstoun."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "We're rapt to welcome Leone back to Glasgow.

"Everyone knows how dangerous he is with ball in hand and Glasgow supporters have fond memories of his previous exploits in a Warriors jersey.

"Since his move Leone has continued to develop as a player and was named the European player of the year for the 2017/18 season.

"He is close with a lot of the players and we're looking forward to welcoming him back into the squad this week."