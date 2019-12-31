Jamie George: Munster doctor fined for verbally abusing Saracens hooker
Last Updated: 31/12/19
Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns has been fined 2,000 euros (£1,699) and handed a suspended three-week touchline ban for verbally abusing Saracens hooker Jamie George during a Champions Cup match.
Kearns reportedly abused George about his weight during the English club's 15-6 win at Allianz Park on December 14, prompting the hooker to react angrily and leading to a mass fight on the pitch.
An independent disciplinary committee has determined that Kearns breached European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) rules during the incident.
A statement released by the EPCR read: "The Independent Disciplinary Committee took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by Dr Kearns and determined that he serve a three-week touchline ban, suspended for a period of 12 months and pay a fine of €2,000 (due immediately).
"Both Dr Kearns and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision."
Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has escaped a touchline ban for insulting match officials but has been fined 3,000 euros (£2,553).
Diamond was alleged to have made disparaging remarks against referee Mathieu Raynal and his assistants after their 22-20 defeat by Exeter on December 8.
"Steve Diamond made comments that had the effect of insulting the match officials," read an EPCR statement.
"These comments had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR, into disrepute.
"The committee took into account Steve Diamond's timely admission of wrongdoing, in addition to his numerous subsequent public comments and apologies to the team of match officials for any offence caused.
"They determined that Steve Diamond be given a formal reprimand and fined him E3,000 (payable immediately)."
