Ospreys part company with Allen Clarke after legal agreement

Allen Clarke has not been in charge of the first team since the end of November

Welsh Pro14 side Ospreys have parted company with head coach Allen Clarke after reaching a legal agreement.

Clarke signed a three-year-deal as head coach in April 2018 but has not been in charge of the first team since November 26, remaining at the club as an employee instead.

Ospreys won just one Pro14 game under Clarke.

"Ospreys can announce that they have reached a legally binding agreement to part company with head coach Allen Clarke with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Ospreys rugby had determined that a formal process is not warranted regarding previous comment relating to a matter of personal conduct on the part of Allen Clarke.

"Mr. Clarke joined the region as forwards coach in 2017 before being promoted to head coach after signing a three-year contract in 2018.

"The Ospreys would like to thank Mr Clarke for all his efforts and contribution while he was at the Liberty Stadium.

"There will be no further comment by the Ospreys on this matter."