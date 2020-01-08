LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast

Listen to the Will Greenwood podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are back for the first podcast of 2020 with Saracens interim CEO Edward Griffiths and Lewis Moody, plus Will gives us his predictions for the year ahead.

First up is Edward Griffiths, who has returned to Saracens to help restore order after the club were docked 35 points and fined more than £5m in November 2019 for breaching salary cap rules.

Griffiths said the fine was 'astronomical' and that the club will operate within the salary cap 'No ifs, no buts, no games, no schemes' by June 30.

We also catch up with Lewis Moody who is in the middle of his South Pole trip in an effort to raise funds for The Lewis Moody Foundation.

The expedition started on January 3 with the team battling an altitude of 10,000 feet plus temperatures in the -30s and are hoping to reach the South Pole by January 14.

Will also looks back at the latest Premiership action and looks ahead to 2020 where he predicts the winners of the major tournaments and what law changes he would like to see introduced.