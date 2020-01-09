Saracens CEO Ed Griffiths gives backing to Gallagher Premiership salary cap

Ed Griffiths has backed the Gallagher Premiership salary cap regulations

Ed Griffiths admits he has changed his views on the Gallagher Premiership's salary cap after previously being in opposition to the way it was operated.

Saracens CEO Griffiths, who returned recently following Nigel Wray's decision to retire as chairman, had spoken during his prior spell at the club from 2009 to 2015 of how he believed it was too loosely enforced.

But, speaking to the Will Greenwood Podcast, Griffiths revealed he now believes the English game's top domestic league is taking the right approach towards the salary cap with more rigorous regulation following the rapid increase in the salaries of leading players.

"I support it now because things have changed," Griffiths said. "Back then, it was loosely applied and I think if you're going to do something you need to do it properly or don't bother.

"Coming back five years on, walking out of the time machine, it's astonishing how much salaries have increased and it doesn't seem to be the salaries of the middle or lower tiers of the game.

"The top, say 150, players in the game have seen their salaries double or even treble and there has been huge salary inflation, and with all the new money that has come into the game...it looks like to a large extent it has essentially been paid out on the same group of players.

"It's great news for them - and their agents - but for the game, I'm not sure it's sensible and that's why a rigorously-applied salary cap which controls salaries has got to be a crucial element of the drive towards a commercially-viable game, because the reality is there are still too many clubs losing too much money."

Saracens have recently felt the wrath of the more stringent approach to salary cap enforcement, being punished with a 35-point deduction and a £5.36m fine for infringements during the past three seasons.

That has led to the north London club needing to embark on a process to ensure they are under the £7m limit by June 30, with Welsh winger Liam Williams already confirmed as moving to PRO14 side Scarlets, and forwards Calum Clark, Michael Rhodes and Juan Figallo rumoured to be leaving as well.

Liam Williams' departure from Saracens has already been confirmed

Griffiths would not be drawn on whether the trio are set to depart imminently, but vowed Sarries will be in a position to comply with the cap by the specified date and address any lingering perceptions of impropriety.

"When the time comes we will be compliant to add up our sums on June 30 - no ifs, no buts, no games, no schemes, we will be compliant," Griffiths said.

"What we have to do in the meantime is take whatever steps necessary to ensure we're compliant. The recent history means we have another test, which is of perception.

"The perception, rightly or wrongly, throughout the game is our squad is overloaded and we have to address that perception sooner rather than later."