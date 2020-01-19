Champions Cup quarter-finals: Saracens travel to Leinster

Maro Itoje and Brad Barritt celebrate

Saracens will travel to Leinster for the Champions Cup quarter-finals in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Leinster racked up 28 points in Pool 1 to secure top seeding and will meet Saracens in Dublin after the defending champions defeated Racing 92 27-24 on Sunday afternoon to claim one of the three runners-up spots.

Champions Cup Quarter Finals Leinster vs Saracens Clermont vs Racing 92 Toulouse vs Ulster Exeter vs Northampton

Racing's loss means they are on the road for their quarter-final clash in an all-Top 14 affair, as they travel to Stade Marcel-Michelin to take on Clermont Auvergne.

In a dramatic conclusion to the final round, Toulouse saw off Northampton and the French giants will host Ulster at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The Chiefs' reward for finishing second sees them hosting Northampton Saints, who also claimed one of the runner-up spots.

The quarter-final matches will take place on 3/4/5 April.