Owen Farrell says England focus will be Six Nations, not Saracens fall-out

1:46 Owen Farrell says his Saracens and England team-mates have been given enough clarity to ensure they are focused on the Six Nations Owen Farrell says his Saracens and England team-mates have been given enough clarity to ensure they are focused on the Six Nations

England captain Owen Farrell faces an uncertain future at Saracens but insists his Six Nations campaign will not be derailed ahead of Thursday's clear-the-air talks.

England will hold crisis meetings to resolve any internal anger and resentment felt towards Saracens players because of the salary cap scandal.

Head coach Eddie Jones will preside over the talks in Portugal when his 34-man squad begins a seven-day training camp to prepare for the Six Nations opener against France on February 2.

"I don't think it will be difficult for me at all. We're excited to get into camp and get on with the rugby," Farrell said.

"We'll be honest and up-front about it but we'll come through it."

Saracens star Farrell insists he is not being distracted

Jones said ahead of England's training camp in the Algarve: "Portuguese beer will help. It's a matter of getting the issues on the table. Time will help."

Saracens will be automatically relegated at the end of the season for breaching salary cap regulations after opting for demotion when presented with the choice of a season in the Championship or opening up their books for a forensic audit and handing back their Premiership trophies for two of the last three campaigns.

Although none of Jones' current squad have been critical of the double winners in public, the north London club's repeated failure to observe the £7m limit for player wages has been a source of long-term frustration among rivals.

5:44 Eddie Jones insists the Saracens players within his squad are focused on playing for England Eddie Jones insists the Saracens players within his squad are focused on playing for England

Saracens supply seven of the 34 players who will travel to the Algarve, including Farrell, Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola, and Jones will encourage a frank exchange of views to address any ill-will.

Jones added: "It's a massive opportunity. For the Saracens players, coming to England is the best thing for them.

"They love playing rugby. They love playing for their club and they love playing for England.

"For the rest of the squad it's an opportunity to get tighter."