No winners from Saracens' Premiership relegation, says Bill Sweeney

England Rugby CEO Bill Sweeney has reacted to the news of Saracens' Premiership relegation for salary cap breaches

England Rugby CEO Bill Sweeney has backed the decision to automatically relegate Saracens from the Premiership, but admitted there are "no winners".

Having initially received a 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine due to salary cap breaches in each of the 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 seasons, Saracens faced further sanction last week when it was found they are over the cap again this season.

It was confirmed on Saturday that Saracens would be officially relegated from the Premiership come what may

On Saturday, it was confirmed the defending Premiership and European Cup winners will be demoted at the end of this season.

"It's been a bit of a moving feast really," RFU CEO Sweeney said.

"We had the initial situation, we had the independent inquiry chaired by master of the roles, and they took pretty severe action on that [35 point deduction, £5.36m fine].

"We supported that and the PRL [Premiership Rugby Limited] took a really good, strong stance on that and clearly there have been breaches on there.

"But then a lot has happened over the weekend in terms of how that has now moved.

"There are no winners out of this. Saracens have done a tremendous amount of good for the game, a lot of England players have come from there but clearly they've been found guilty of breaching rules and regulations, so the PRL have acted in the right way to stamp on that.

"But nobody wins out of this, it's now about making sure we recover well."

Sweeney took over as RFU CEO in May 2019

Sweeney also confirmed the RFU would not seek to bring a disrepute charge against the club.

"It's not really our remit to investigate the club," Sweeney added.

"We are not considering disrepute at this stage, that's a hypothetical one and further down the line but we're not considering that right now.

"It wouldn't be up to us to have an enquiry into the behaviour of Saracens. We felt that the independent enquiry did a good job to get to the bottom of it.

"We feel they have been significantly penalised and would leave it at that.

"The players are at the forefront of our considerations on this."