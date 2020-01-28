Six Nations 2020 Championship in focus: Italy

Will new coach Franco Smith (L) and new captain Luca Bigi bring success to Italy?

The Five Nations became the Six Nations 20 years ago to accommodate Italy - how are the Azzurri expected to fare in 2020?

Italy's first match in the tournament was in Rome on February 5, 2000. Playing against the defending Grand Slam champions Scotland, Italy got off to the perfect start with a 34-20 victory courtesy of 29 points from the boot of Diego Dominguez and a try from replacement prop Giampiero de Carli.

It's been tough going for Italy since then, however, as they have struggled to make much of an impact on the global stage. With a new captain and new coach in charge, could this be the start of a more fruitful era for Italy?

Fixtures

Wales - Principality Stadium - Saturday, February 1 - 2.15pm (GMT)

France - Stade de France - Sunday, February 9 - 3pm (GMT)

Scotland - Stadio Olimpico - Saturday, February 22 - 2.15pm (GMT)

Ireland - Aviva Stadium - Saturday, March 7 - 2.15pm (GMT)

England - Stadio Olimpico - Saturday, March 14 - 4.45pm (GMT)

What's hot

Precious little has gone Italy's way in recent times; their form in the Six Nations has been poor and they barely got out of the blocks in last year's World Cup - although they were robbed of a shot at the All Blacks due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Italy were thrashed 49-3 by eventual winners South Africa in the World Cup pool stages

If there is anything positive for them, it's the chance for a fresh start. Sergio Parisse has been one of the game's most committed leaders in history, but as he bows out of the international arena in March, the opportunity is there for Italy to walk new ground with a different group of players who may bring more success to the country.

What's not

Italy celebrate after beating Scotland in their first game of the Six Nations in 2000

Since the 2013 Six Nations, Italy have only won one game in the tournament; a late victory against the Scots at Murrayfield in 2015. It was the only time in the last six years Italy did not finish the tournament with the wooden spoon. They have lost 87 of their 100 Six Nations games since entering the tournament, and are yet to finish any higher than fourth.

There are constant calls for the Six Nations to open its doors to some of the tier-two nations in Europe, and unless Italy start winning games, those calls will only get louder.

What's changed?

It's a big change for Italy as Parisse gets a chance to bow out in his own terms after playing 142 Tests since making his debut in 2002. The cancelled game against New Zealand in the World Cup was originally earmarked as his farewell, but interim coach Franco Smith has agree to allow the No 8 to play Italy's home games.

"I told Smith my desire to end my international career in Rome in front of my family, my friends and our fans," Parisse told Corriere dello Sport.

Sergio Parisse has played 142 Tests for Italy

"He agrees that I deserve another game, that I cannot end with that match cancelled by the typhoon."

With Parisse taking a step back from his leadership responsibilities, Luca Bigi has been appointed the new captain. Along with interim coach Smith - who has taken over from Conor O'Shea - there's a whole new look to Italy's leadership.

Key Player

Jake Polledri has only played 13 Tests for Italy but he has fast become one of their most important players. The 24-year-old has made a name for himself as a ball carrier who often forces more than one opponent into the tackle due to his power, something that has benefited his club side Gloucester in the Premiership.

With Parisse vacating his position at the back of the scrum, Polledri will have added responsibility in terms of leading the way for Italy's loose forwards.

Jake Polledri breaks through the tackle of Marcus Watson to score for Gloucester

Championship record

Italy have only won 12 of their 100 Tests in the Six Nations

They have never finished higher than 4th

Italy's 45-man squad for the 2020 Six Nations:

Forwards (19): Luca Bigi, Dean Budd, Niccolò Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Oliviero Fabiani, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Lazzaroni, Giovanni Licata, Andrea Lovotti, Johan Meyer, Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri, Marco Riccioni, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi, Abraham Steyn, Federico Zani, Alessandro Zanni, Giosuè Zilocchi.

Backs (16): Tomasso Allan, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Benvenuti, Michelangelo Biondelli, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni, Callum Braley, Carlo Canna, Jayden Hayward, Matteo Minozzi, Luca Morisi, Edoardo Padovani, Guglielmo Palazzani, Leonardo Sarto, Alberto Sgarbi, Marcello Violi.