LISTEN: Will Greenwood 2020 Six Nations podcast

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch-up with captains and coaches from England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and France ahead of the 2020 Six Nations next week...

Heading to the Six Nations launch in east London, England duo Owen Farrell and Eddie Jones sat down to chat with our pair, as did Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones and new coach Wayne Pivac.

Newly announced Ireland captain Johnny Sexton also chats the upcoming Championship, in addition to new Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of his maiden Test in charge.

Greenwood and Cox also catch-up with Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and their new captain Stuart Hogg, while new France skipper Charles Ollivon chats facing England in Paris on the opening weekend and his task of leading a very young Les Bleus squad.

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter and head coach Simon Middleton also stopped by to preview their opener against France.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for this Six Nations edition of the Will Greenwood podcast - it's a cracker!