Super Rugby: Crusaders make winning start, Sunwolves shock Rebels

Will Jordan scored a try in each half

The Crusaders began their bid for a fourth straight Super Rugby title with a 43-25 bonus-point win over the Waratahs.

Winger Will Jordan and centre Braydon Ennor scored two tries apiece for the Crusaders, who led 24-6 at half-time.

The @Crusadersrugby have come out fighting against @NSWWaratahs💪



3 over the line and we're only half way in! 🏉



HT 👉 Crusaders 24 - 6 Waratahs pic.twitter.com/gWCG4J5OUi — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) February 1, 2020

The Waratahs closed the gap to 24-18 after 57 minutes with two quick tries from debutant Mark Nawaqanitawase but the Crusaders extended their lead again with scores from Jordan, Ennor and lock Luke Romano.

"I think it was a good way to start the season," said Crusaders captain Scott Barrett. "We wanted to start well and set the pace in this competition.

Congratulations to 19-year-old Mark Nawaqanitawase on his @NSWWaratahs debut👏



Two tries within 4 minutes of each other 😲🙌 pic.twitter.com/BCHFl06kj3 — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) February 1, 2020

Former England centre Ben Te'o made a winning start with the Sunwolves as they began their final season in Super Rugby with a commanding 36-27 win over the Rebels in Fukuoka.

The Tokyo-based side are being ejected from the southern hemisphere tournament at the end of the season and made a defiant statement with a five tries to four win.

Sunwolves celebrate a try against the Rebels

They led 22-13 at half-time with tries from captain Keisuke Moriya, prop Jarred Adams and winger Tautalatasi Tasi, then added tries through full-back James Dargaville and fly-half Garth April to lead 36-13 midway through the second half.

April added four conversions and a penalty for a 16-point haul.

Stormers vs Hurricanes Live on

The Rebels rallied with tries from Andrew Kellaway and Andrew Deegan to cut the lead to nine points with five minutes remaining.