Peter O'Mahony and Robbie Henshaw recalled by Ireland for Wales clash

Peter O'Mahony starts for Ireland

Peter O'Mahony and Robbie Henshaw have been recalled to Ireland's starting XV as head coach Andy Farrell made two changes for their clash against Wales and named one uncapped player among his replacements.

Caelan Doris will miss Ireland's Guinness Six Nations clash due to a head injury, with O'Mahony recalled into the backrow.

Doris has been subject to return-to-play protocols after being forced off inside five minutes of his international debut during Saturday's win over Scotland.

With the 21-year-old unavailable, CJ Stander switches to replace him in the No 8 position, with the experienced O'Mahony coming in to win his 66th cap at blindside flanker.

Robbie Henshaw in for Ringrose in the centre

Farrell's other change to his starting XV for the visit of Wayne Pivac's men sees Henshaw selected at outside centre in place of the injured Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose was taken off at half-time against the Scots due to a hand problem and has also been ruled out of Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham later this month.

Farrell's enforced reshuffle means Leinster back-row Max Deegan could make his debut from the bench, while wing Keith Earls is also included among the replacements.

Tadhg Furlong has overcome tightness in his calves to start in the front row, while fellow prop Dave Kilcoyne retains his place among the replacements, despite suffering a head injury after coming off the bench against Scotland.