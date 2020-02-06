Wales coach Wayne Pivac critical of England's Six Nations approach

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will come up against England on March 7

Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes the use of words like "hate" in pre-match rhetoric is unnecessary.

England flanker Lewis Ludlam upped the ante ahead of Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland.

The 24-year-old bristled at a perception that Celtic nations play with more passion than England.

"I disagree actually," Ludlam said. "We are emotionally there. They hate us and we hate them. There is no difference.

"It's just another place to go. It's a battle. It's going to be a war and it's something we are excited for and we will be ready for."

Lewis Ludlam said about Scotland: We hate them and they hate us"

Ahead of England's Six Nations opener against France last weekend - which they lost 24-17 - head coach Eddie Jones said Les Bleus would face "brutal physicality".

Jones has also described Scotland as "a niggly side" in the build-up to this weekend's encounter at Murrayfield.

Pivac, though, said: "Hate is a pretty strong word, isn't it, and I don't think there is any need for that.

"We talk about getting in the trenches and all teams do. You are five metres out from their (opposition's) goal-line and five metres out from your own where you've got to dig deep.

"Yes, it's a contact sport, it's a gladiatorial sport and you've got to have the mindset right. Players are usually reflective of what they are hearing from coaching staff."

Pivac's toughest test?

Ireland beat Scotland in their opening game

Wales tackle Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, when they will target a ninth successive Six Nations win in what is the first major test of Pivac's reign.

Asked if it is the biggest test of his coaching career so far, he replied: "Yes. Yes, definitely. It will be a massive step up in what we've had so far.

"I think we've been very fortunate in that we've had that Barbarians game (in November) which allowed us to iron a few things out."