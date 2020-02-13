Saracens: Allianz Insurance ends sponsorship

Saracens have been dropped by sponsor Allianz Insurance following the club's salary cap breach and relegation from the Premiership.

The German insurance group, which has been Saracen's main sponsor since 2012, will come out of its contract a year early.

Earlier this season, the reigning domestic and European champions were docked points and eventually relegated after being found in breach of the League's salary regulations.

An Allianz statement said: "Allianz has taken the difficult decision to end its sponsorship of Saracens Rugby Club and stadium at the end of this season.

"Allianz intends to continue to be involved in the great work that the Saracens Sports Foundation does in their local community and wishes Saracens well in the future."

Saracens have also won the Rugby's European Champions Cup in three of the last four seasons

Saracens, who have won the Premiership in five of the last nine seasons, said: "The club can confirm that it has agreed to end its lead partnership with Allianz at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"The partnership was successful since its inception back in 2012, encompassing naming rights for Allianz Park stadium and the club's playing shirts, as well as Principal Partner of the Saracens Sports Foundation.

"Saracens would like to thank Allianz for its support over the last eight years and the Club is pleased that it has re-affirmed its commitment to the Foundation until the end of the 2020/21 season.

"This ensures continuity in what is such a key aspect of the Club's community programme in a partnership which uses the power of sports to inspire and improve lives throughout the north London community.

"Saracens look forward to the remainder of the 2019/20 season working with the Allianz team around the club's existing games at Allianz Park as well as its showpiece fixture The Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 28th March, where Saracens will play in Allianz's special edition blue shirt.

"Saracens look forward to working with our stable of committed Principal Partners including Nike, Hy-Pro and Simba and we would like to thank them for their ongoing support. We are also excited about developing new commercial partnerships in the coming months."