Saracens docked a further 70 points to ensure relegated club will finish last in Premiership

Saracens had already been docked 35 points for salary cap breaches

Saracens have been docked a further 70 points to ensure the already-relegated club will finish last in the Premiership table.

The sanction is on top of the separate 35-point deduction imposed in November for salary cap breaches in previous seasons.

Premiership Rugby confirmed the additional deduction after speaking with the RFU. A statement said the decision provides "clarity for clubs and supporters" and ensures Saracens "will end the current season in 12th position".

Saracens had clawed their way back to -7 points following the initial 35-point deduction, leaving them just 19 behind 11th-placed Leicester.

However, the table was updated on Tuesday, with the overall 105-point deduction leaving the reigning English and European champions on -77 points.

Premiership Rugby added in a statement: "Salary Cap Regulations have been amended with the unanimous approval of our clubs."

It was announced on January 18 that Saracens would be relegated at the end of the season after failing to comply with salary cap regulations for the current campaign.

The club had already been docked 35 league points and fined £5.36m in November for breaking the salary cap in the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

A report said Saracens "continuously and recklessly failed to comply with its obligations to co-operate" with salary cap rules.

Premiership Rugby published the disciplinary report, with Saracens accepting the verdict with no objections.

Confirmation of the club's relegation to the Championship caused shock-waves across English rugby in January.

With the Six Nations looming, Joe Marler said the England squad addressed the Saracens salary cap scandal at their training camp in Portugal

Meanwhile, Saracens' established England and Lions stars will not play week-in week-out in the Championship next season, while the club are in talks with South Africa over a potential fixture.

On Tuesday, it was also revealed Ed Griffiths resigned as Saracens interim chief executive, less than a month after returning to the club.