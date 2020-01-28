Joe Marler says England squad held clear-the-air talks with Saracens players

1:26 Joe Marler says the England squad held clear-the-air talks with the Saracens players Joe Marler says the England squad held clear-the-air talks with the Saracens players

Joe Marler says the England squad addressed the Saracens salary cap scandal at their training camp in Portugal.

The Villamoura camp is the first time the England players have met up since Saracens were relegated from the Premiership for persistent salary cap breaches.

Marler revealed the players held talks and were keen to "park any personal beefs" as they focus on Sunday's Six Nations opener against France in Paris.

"That was all addressed on the first day," the loosehead prop told Sky Sports News. "The air was cleared.

"It was said that if anyone has got anything to say, say it now in front of everyone. Or if you want you can pick it up individually with the Sarries boys.

3:11 Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracens’ salary cap breaches which resulted in the club being relegated from the Premiership Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracens’ salary cap breaches which resulted in the club being relegated from the Premiership

"Exeter have been quite a vocal club on it all but funnily enough, that message from the top doesn't necessarily run all the way through to the bottom of the club.

"The players don't necessarily agree with everything their owner or CEO says.

"When you come to England you park everything like that, what you have going on in your personal life, whatever is going on at your club. You park any personal beefs.

Sharks vs Bulls Live on

"There are 34 of us and I'm sure there will be players that come and go in the next eight weeks that are all trying to make that boat float.

"There was nothing there in front of the group. I don't know if the boys have picked up certain individual conversations but it's dead and buried now.

"We have got to concentrate on France. If we're too busy getting caught up in [salary cap scandal] then that would be taking focus away from what we're actually trying to achieve."

Kyle Sinckler is leaving Harlequins

Marler is in England camp along with his Harlequins team-mate Kyle Sinckler and says he is "gutted" after the tighthead announced he is joining Bristol at the end of the season.

"He's got to look after himself, make those decisions and do what's best for his career, what he thinks is best for him," said Marler.

"I'm gutted and wish him all the best. Bristol have got a gem there."