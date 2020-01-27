Kyle Sinckler: Bristol Bears sign British & Irish Lion on two-year deal

England front row Kyle Sinckler will join Bristol in the summer

Bristol have announced the signing of England prop Kyle Sinckler from Harlequins on a two-year deal, which will begin the summer.

The 26-year-old has 31 caps for England, representing his country at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

He made 146 appearances for Harlequins since making his professional debut in September 2011.

"The opportunity to come to Bristol and play under Pat Lam was one that I couldn't turn down," Sinckler said.

"The Bears are an ambitious club on the up and it was great to visit the city and the facilities that they have. There's a clear plan in place for long-term success and I'm looking forward to contributing.

"I'm grateful to Harlequins for everything they have done for me and my career. I'd like to thank the coaches, fans and my teammates for all their support over the years."