LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On this week's podcast, Simon Halliday joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox to discuss all things European.

The chairman of European Professional Club Rugby and former England international, Simon Halliday, discusses the strength of the two continental competitions, the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, Will runs through the penultimate round of Champions Cup pool stage action and gives his predictions on what the quarter-final line-up might look like following this weekend's matches.

Plus there is reaction to the Scotland and Wales squad announcements ahead of this year's Six Nations.

In particular, Will gives his views on Louis Rees-Zammit and Nick Tompkins being called up by Wales, the latter having represented England at age-group and Saxons level.