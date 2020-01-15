Wales name Louis Rees-Zammit and Nick Tompkins in Six Nations squad

Gloucester's teenage wing Louis Rees-Zammit is among five uncapped players in Wales' 2020 Six Nations squad

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins among five uncapped players in his maiden Six Nations squad, while there is a return for Toulon scrum-half Rhys Webb.

Webb, who missed the 2019 Rugby World Cup due to playing in France, is eligible for selection again after it was confirmed he will return to Wales with the Ospreys next season.

Rees-Zammit, 19, has exploded onto the scene with Gloucester in the Premiership and Champions Cup this season, scoring nine tries in 10 games.

Tompkins has played for England at U18, U20 and Saxons level, but the 24-year-old qualifies for Wales due to ancestry from Wrexham.

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is named in the Wales squad as a bolt from the blue

Elsewhere, Sale prop WillGriff John, Wasps' Will Rowlands and Scarlets back Johnny McNicholl are the other uncapped players named by Pivac in the 38-man squad.

No 8 Taulupe Faletau, who has not played for Wales since March 2018, is also included in the squad, which lock Alun Wyn Jones skippers.

Wales begin their 2020 Six Nations campaign at home to Italy on Saturday February 1 (2.15pm) before travelling to face Ireland in Dublin a week later (also 2.15pm).

Wales' 2020 Six Nations squad:

Forwards (21): Rhys Carre, Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Ken Owens, Leon Brown, WillGriff John, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Will Rowlands, Cory Hill, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric.

Backs (17): Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Owen Williams, Jarrod Evans, Hadleigh Parkes, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, George North, Josh Adams, Owen Lane, Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Jonah Holmes, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams.