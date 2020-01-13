Louis Rees-Zammit signs long-term Gloucester contract

Louis Rees-Zammit has signed his first senior contract with Gloucester Rugby

Gloucester Rugby winger Louis Rees-Zammit has signed a new long-term deal and will step up to the senior squad.

The 18-year-old came through the Gloucester academy and broke multiple records when he begun to play for the first-team, becoming the youngest player to feature for the club in the Premiership and in Europe.

Rees-Zammit is Welsh but has attracted attention from the RFU over the possibility of him playing for England. However, he insists it is his "dream" to play for his country of birth.

He said: "I am delighted that my contract at Gloucester Rugby has been further extended to a senior squad long-term contract.

"I love being at Gloucester Rugby and I am enjoying every second of being part of such a great squad. It's been such an exciting year for me, and I am grateful for the support of all the staff, players and fans of Gloucester Rugby.

"My dream is to represent Wales at an international level, and I just want to keep working hard to achieve this goal, along with helping Gloucester Rugby reach our ambitions for success."

Rees-Zammit has scored nine tries this season

Rees-Zammit has already scored nine tries this season, as Gloucester currently sit third in the Premiership after eight games.

Director of rugby David Humphreys said: "Not many 18-year-old Academy players get an opportunity to play regular Premiership and Champions Cup, but Louis has taken his chance and become a regular member of the match day squad over the last few months.

"Louis has a very exciting future ahead of him and if he continues to work hard at his game, he will achieve success at Club level and ultimately at International level with Wales. Everyone at the Club is delighted he has committed his future to Gloucester Rugby."

Head coach Johan Ackermann added: "For his young age, Louis has a very mature attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a commitment to rugby. If he stays humble and stays hungry to improve, I have no doubt that he has an extremely promising career ahead of him.

"Louis has settled in nicely with the senior squad in a short time and I, along with all the coaching staff, look forward to continuing working with him and see him develop further, alongside the rest of the Gloucester Rugby senior players."