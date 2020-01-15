Stuart Hogg to captain Scotland for Six Nations

Stuart Hogg has been appointed as the new Scotland captain ahead of the Six Nations.

The 27-year-old full-back replaces Stuart McInally, who led the side during last year's unsuccessful World Cup campaign.

With 71 caps, Hogg is the most experienced member of the 38-man squad head coach Gregor Townsend has named for the Six Nations.

The former Glasgow Warriors player, who moved to Exeter Chiefs this season, has also toured with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions.

His first Test as captain will be away to Ireland in Dublin on February 1.

Townsend was forced to find a new captain after McInally retired from international rugby following the World Cup.

He endured a disappointing campaign, culminating in being dropped to the bench for the decisive final pool match against hosts Japan.

Scotland were beaten 28-21, resulting in only their second-ever pool stage exit.