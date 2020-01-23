Saracens' salary-cap scandal: What have we learned?

Saracens had no objections to the disciplinary report into the club's salary cap breach being fully published

Sky News has obtained the full report into Saracens' salary-cap breach, but what's new? Sky Sports News' James Cole has the lowdown...

Detail is the piece of the jigsaw that has been missing until now.

We've learned two key things. First, the extent to which Saracens were over the cap in the previous three seasons; and second, how exactly the club overspent without Premier Rugby knowing.

3:11 Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracens' salary cap breaches, which resulted in the club being relegated from the Premiership Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracens' salary cap breaches, which resulted in the club being relegated from the Premiership

In three seasons, between 2016 and 2019, Saracens were found to have overspent by more than £2m in total.

Significantly, in both of the two seasons in which they overspent by nearly £1m, Saracens won the European Champions Cup.

A top international rugby player's salary is in the region of £500,000 per year. So to put it crudely, you could say they had two internationals more than they should have.

2016/17 - overspend over £1.1m

2017/18 - overspend over £98,000

2018/19 - overspend £906,000

1:08 Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter says the club will consider signing Saracens players if they become available Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter says the club will consider signing Saracens players if they become available

How much are they over the cap now?

We still don't know for sure because Saracens rejected a full audit, in favour of relegation.

But given that the club was roughly £1m over budget last season - and their incomings and outgoings last summer were fairly balanced - it would be fair to estimate the figure is similar.

Who was involved?

Former chairman and multi-millionaire owner Nigel Wray and a number of high-profile England players. Wray was using business partnerships to reward players on top of their salaries.

1:46 Owen Farrell says his Saracens and England team-mates have been given enough clarity to ensure they are fully focused on the Six Nations Owen Farrell says his Saracens and England team-mates have been given enough clarity to ensure they are fully focused on the Six Nations

Maro Itoje

The England and Lions lock features a few times in the report. Wray made a £250,000 investment in Itoje's company.

The disciplinary panel also found Saracens overpaid Itoje by £800,000 for a stake in his image rights company.

Farrell's team-mate Maro Itoje has an image rights company in which Nigel Wray and two other directors bought shares

Vunipola brothers

Wray made a £450,000 investment in a company majority-owned by brothers Billy and Mako Vunipola.

He also gave the Lions pair an interest-free loan towards a house. A property was bought by a company known as 'Vuniprop'; 66 per cent was funded by the Vunipolas and 33 per cent by the chairman.

Richard Wigglesworth

Wray made a co-investment of £220,000 in the company belonging to England scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth.

Chris Ashton

Wray is also accused of paying 20 per cent of former England wing Chris Ashton's £1.4m home. Saracens claimed it was a commercial arrangement; the panel disagreed.

The report found the players weren't implicit and the breach wasn't deliberate - but that the club had been reckless and, at the very least, negligent.

5:44 Eddie Jones insists the Saracens players within his squad are focused on playing for England Eddie Jones insists the Saracens players within his squad are focused on playing for England

Where does this leave Saracens' England players?

England captain Owen Farrell wasn't giving too much away at Wednesday's Six Nations launch. But his director of rugby Mark McCall and chief executive Ed Griffiths seem confident that the club's established England internationals will stay.

Saracens have been reassured by England coach Eddie Jones and Lions coach Warren Gatland that a season out of the Premiership will not harm their chances of selection.

"The international players had a very clear view on what they wanted to do, all of them. Luckily enough, that coincided with what we wanted as well," said McCall.

"Eddie is on the whole happy to select players who are established, Warren Gatland the same."