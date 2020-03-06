Damian Penaud returns for France to face Scotland

Damian Penaud returns to the starting XV for France

France coach Fabien Galthie has made two changes to his team to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday as winger Damian Penaud returns to action at the expense of Teddy Thomas.

Thomas showed worrying defensive shortcomings in the first three games and was not included among the replacements to face Scotland.

Penaud made his return from injury after missing the victories against England, Italy and Wales.

Prop Jefferson Poirot will start in the absence of Cyril Baille, who sustained a shoulder injury in the 27-23 win in Cardiff in the previous round.

Grand Slam hopefuls France top the rankings with 13 points, four ahead of England, whose trip to Italy was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

More to follow...

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Arthur Vincent, 11 Gael Fickou, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont, 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 François Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Grégory Alldritt,

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Dylan Cretin, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Matthieu Jalibert, 23 Thomas Ramos