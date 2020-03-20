Coronavirus: Scottish Rugby Union scraps remainder of season

Scottish Rugby has announced the remainder of their domestic season has been scrapped

The Scottish Rugby Union has cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 domestic season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An interim suspension on the sport in the country was put in place on March 15 until March 29 but Murrayfield chiefs have "regretfully" decided it is "not a reasonable prospect in a safe and practical time frame" to resume the current campaign.

The SRU's Championship and Competitions Committees and the Scottish Rugby Council have now been tasked with drawing up proposals on how to decide which teams should be promoted and relegated, the issue of awarding league titles and minimising the impact on the 2020-21 season.

Scottish Rugby president, Dee Bradbury, said: "I am extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed this week to enable us to give our clubs this important guidance on the 2019/20 season.

"Given the wider issues in society around COVID-19 we are conscious of the pressure our clubs and their staff will be under and I hope the decision today provides clarity. The Club Hardship Fund is a very welcome initiative and as promised the details and criteria are now published and applications can now begin.

"I'd like to pass on my best wishes to everyone connected to our sport at this difficult time and hope you can stay safe and well."

Key factors in decision to end domestic season: The earliest possible restart date for contact rugby currently envisaged is 1 July 2020 Following a prolonged shutdown the players will require a full pre-season from that point to become first contact ready and then match fit. We would wish, if possible, for the current shutdown not to impinge on season 2020/21. If possible, to create space in the rugby calendar for postponed club events critical to revenue (such as sevens events or dinners) to be rescheduled before the start of new season. In order to facilitate this, where possible and subject to medical advice, a resumption of contact rugby would be permitted prior to the end of the normal Close Time period.

The cross-border competition between Scottish Super6 clubs and the top club side in Wales which was due to kick off at the end of April has been cancelled, as announced by the Welsh Rugby Union earlier in the afternoon.

The statement also said separate recommendations for the women's game, which runs at a time of year from their male counterparts, would be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, applications are open for the SRU's club hardship fund, which aims to aid clubs which have been financially impacted by coronavirus.