PRO14 final cancelled as league suspended 'indefinitely'

Leinster could end up hosting the PRO14 final if the current league season is completed

The Guinness PRO14 final has been cancelled with the league's suspension now made 'indefinite' because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition was suspended until further notice last week but increasing restrictions have led to the league's board deciding to stop all matches 'indefinitely'.

They also decided to cancel the league's end-of-season final, which had been due to take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 20.

Board members met via teleconference and agreed to a set of criteria which must be met before the tournament can restart. Those criteria are:

Public Health Authorities allowing the resumption of sport and group training

Travel restrictions between Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales being lifted

No forced isolation or quarantine orders being in force in those countries

Player welfare being safeguarded, including a requirement for a suitable pre-recommencement training period

There are still more than eight rounds of PRO14 fixtures to be finished

League officials say they will review proposals on how to restart the season in the near future, with the goal of completing fixtures at a later date.

Should any final be played as part of the 2019/20 season, it will be hosted by the team with highest ranking based upon league records from this campaign.

Leinster are so far the top-ranked team in the competition with 13 wins from 13 matches so far.