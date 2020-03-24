Battersea Ironsides Rugby Club volunteers delivering food to NHS staff

1:16 Battersea Ironsides Rugby Club in London have been helping to deliver food to NHS staff from local businesses Battersea Ironsides Rugby Club in London have been helping to deliver food to NHS staff from local businesses

A rugby club in south-west London is helping under-pressure NHS staff and local businesses during the coronavirus crisis through a massive fundraising and volunteering effort.

Battersea Ironsides Rugby Club is famous for producing the England and British and Irish Lions prop forward, Kyle Sinckler.

The club is now pushing in a different direction though, by raising £15,000 to deliver food from local businesses to doctors and nurses at St George's Hospital in Tooting.

"The response has been two-fold," said Ironsides club coach Anton Truter.

"From the volunteers, it's almost been overwhelming. We've got so many people who want to get involved, both financially and to give their time and products, and so on.

"But from the staff, it's just the relief to know they're going to get a hot meal, they don't have to worry about preparation... we're getting calls from other hospitals and units to do the same.

"One of the businesses involved was about to declare bankruptcy. We've actually managed to save them from that by keeping their kitchen going for the foreseeable future until this pandemic passes."