Coronavirus: Eddie Jones asked to take pay cut by RFU

England head coach Eddie Jones oversees training

Eddie Jones has been asked to accept a reduction in pay of over 25 per cent as the RFU tries to reduce costs in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

English rugby's governing body says it is facing revenue losses of around £45-50m over the next 18 months due to the virus.

The RFU's executive team have already accepted pay cuts, and Jones is now being asked to follow suit.

The PA news agency understands discussions are already underway with the head coach and his assistants over reducing their pay.

Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby, with a salary of around £750,000.

His current contract expires in July 2021. No move has yet been made to extend the deal until the 2023 World Cup.