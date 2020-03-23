LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster and Saracens full-back Alex Goode are the guests on this week's podcast.

Lancaster explains how the current situation of being in this period of no rugby reminds him of when he lost his job with the national team, feeling a bit lost and the need to find a purpose.

The 50-year-old is enjoying life in his current role with Leinster and reveals why it would take a lot to persuade him to leave the Irish PRO14 side, along with an in-depth discussion on his coaching heroes.

Meanwhile, Saracens full-back Goode talks about how difficult this season has been at the club, and how the squad have come together to support each other.

But on a lighter note, he reflects on his famous three-day celebration following last season's Champions Cup triumph and gets some tips from Will on coping with this period of isolation.