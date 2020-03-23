Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks wage cuts show rugby has the right spirit

0:37 Sale Sharks players and staff agree to take a 25 per cent cut in wages during coronavirus crisis Sale Sharks players and staff agree to take a 25 per cent cut in wages during coronavirus crisis

Steve Diamond says Sale Sharks staff's acceptance of a pay cut reflects rugby union's "great ethos" in times of adversity.

The Premiership club announced the measures at the weekend in response to the sport's shutdown as the UK battles to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The wage reduction of 25 per cent is the same as that imposed on staff at Wasps and Worcester, while Saracens have also asked their employees to accept a cut.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sale's director of rugby Diamond said: "The economy has taken a big hit so there's not much work for them to do.

Steve Diamond has taken a pay cut along with the rest of Sale's staff

"Generally we've had a great local spirit with us all agreeing to take a 25 per cent cut in wages across the board, from me right down to Robbie Dickson the kit man.

"We see that as necessary with the state that the country is in. Sacrifices have to be made and, you know, I can say hand on heart that rugby has a great sort of ethos about it.

"When times get hard then we see that come to the fore and that's certainly happened this week."

Rugby, like other sports, is dealing with the impact of the coronavirus, and Coventry Rugby executive chairman Jon Sharp said on Sunday he fears for the future of some Championship clubs.