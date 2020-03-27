George Kruis says it is 'entirely reasonable' for Eddie Jones to take a pay cut due to coronavirus

Saracens and England lock George Kruis believes it is “entirely reasonable” for head coach Eddie Jones to take a pay cut of more than 25 per cent due to the coronavirus crisis.

Jones, alongside the Rugby Football Union (RFU) executive team, will take the temporary cut and the RFU will continue to consult with colleagues and the wider coaching team about a three-month reduction to salaries.

The RFU is facing revenue losses of up to £50m over the next 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby, with a salary of around £750,000 per year.

Saracens are among a number of Premiership clubs to ask their players and staff to take a 25 per cent wage cut due to the pandemic.

Asked about the pay cuts, Kruis told Sky Sports News: "I can only speak on behalf of myself but I think that is entirely reasonable.

"We are in an industry that has taken an absolute hammering and I think it would be unreasonable to question that too much.

"Obviously, there are some unbelievable people doing unbelievable things in terms of the NHS and the services around. There are also people losing jobs so we understand the seriousness of it all.

"I think it is highly reasonable."

Last week, the RFU confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for all league, cup and county rugby in England except for the Gallagher Premiership.

Saracens will be relegated to the Championship next season after breaching Premiership salary cap rules, but are through to the quarter-finals of the European Rugby Champions Cup, where they have been drawn against Leinster in a repeat of last year's final.

Kruis would like to see the season finished but admits it may not be feasible if the current impasse stretches into the middle of May and beyond.

Asked about how best to proceed, Kruis said: "I think we just have to play it by ear.

"It is probably the boring answer but ultimately if we can get back in the next three, four or five weeks then there is a possibility that you can move games around but if it starts getting to seven, eight or nine weeks then it is going to start to get tough.

"You can't really move the season all the way back because there are people contracted for certain times."

Kruis feels it will be easier to conclude the 2019 Six Nations tournament, and suggested time could be found during the November internationals if necessary.

"[The Six Nations] will get concluded at some point," Kruis said. "I think it should be concluded, whether there is disruption to the autumn internationals and that then opens up a spot for an international but clearly the main focus is making sure the seriousness of this situation is dealt with."

George Kruis is undecided about whether to remain with Saracens

Kruis, 30, admits he is undecided on whether he will remain at Saracens next season, amid reports he has received a lucrative offer from an unnamed Japanese club.

Fellow England international Billy Vunipola said earlier this week he is "definitely staying" at Saracens but Kruis is unsure if he will follow suit.

"Currently, I am still in negotiations. I am still talking about my future," Kruis said.

"Next year will be a great season for some of the younger guys to come through.

"In terms of the top-end athletes it will be a good chance for them to rest their body. It could be a pretty big year if a lot of them are included in the Lions."