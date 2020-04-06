EPCR confirms Club World Cup discussions

Saracens are current holders of the Heineken Champions Cup

European rugby union's governing body, the EPCR, has confirmed talks are ongoing regarding a proposal for a global Club World Cup.

Organisers of the two major European rugby union club tournaments, the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, say discussions have already taken place between shareholders for a competition to complement both and take place once every four years.

Proposals could see teams from the English Premiership, French Top14, Pro14 and Super Rugby, along with the league winners from the United States and Japan competing.

A statement admitted 'work on possible formats is ongoing with a collaborative approach and issues of player welfare to the fore.

However, it went on to say it did not believe 'it appropriate to highlight such discussions while the public health crisis due to COVID-19 continues.'

The governing body went on to added the organisation's focus is on attempting to reschedule the knockout stages of the 2019/20 tournaments subject to government and local authority directives.