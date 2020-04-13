Scottish Rugby Union to ask players to take wage cut during coronavirus pandemic

Higher-earning players in Scotland will be asked to take wage cuts as the Scottish Rugby Union acts to mitigate the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released by chief executive Mark Dodson, he said he had volunteered to take a 30 per cent wage cut, while executive directors have offered to accept 25 per cent reductions.

Dodson declared there was "developing uncertainty" about whether Scotland's November Tests at Murrayfield would be able to go ahead, leaving the SRU facing a potential shortfall of more than £12m.