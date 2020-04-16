World Rugby creates $100m coronavirus relief fund to assist unions

Sir Bill Beaumont has unveiled World Rugby's COVID-19 relief strategy

World Rugby has set up a $100m (£79m) relief fund to support cash-strapped unions through the coronavirus pandemic.

Rugby's world governing body announced the move as part of a COVID-19 relief strategy aimed at supporting the global game and mitigating the overall impact of the pandemic on the sport.



The relief fund will be available for unions who require immediate emergency funding and meet certain criteria, World Rugby said.

Chairman Bill Beaumont said: "Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this most challenging time we are taking unprecedented action as a sport united to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players through the enormous challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The measures announced today will provide support and short-term relief in the form of a US$100million relief fund, while we are committed to exploring calendar options that reflect and address a dynamic, complex and uncertain environment."

World Rugby also remains in regular dialogue with stakeholders across the game about a modified international calendar for the remainder of the year.

Beaumont added: "I have chaired many productive meetings in recent weeks with my union, region, competition and player colleagues and we are rapidly moving towards a viable calendar solution and, while compromises are being made, the outcome will be in the best interests of the whole game.



"This is a process with solidarity, unity and leadership at heart - one that sets a potential blueprint for successful collaboration in the future and I would like to thank everyone for their openness, cooperation and global view."