Argentina to abandon 2027 Rugby World Cup bid

Argentina went out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup at the group stage for the first time in 16 years

Argentina will not bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup to give Australia a free run as the southern hemisphere candidate, according to reports.

The Argentine government announced in 2016 that the country would bid to bring the tournament to South America for the first time, but Sydney's Daily Telegraph quoted World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot as saying that was no longer the case.

"We discussed it with Australia and we thought it was not good for us to compete against our partner," said Argentine Pichot.

"So we decided to just let Australia run because they also had a stronger project."

There was no immediate comment from the Argentine Rugby Union.

Pichot announced his bid to replace Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby this week. Rugby Australia seconded his nomination.

Agustin Pichot is hoping to replace Bill Beaumont as chairman of World Rugby

Rugby Australia, which fears it could lose up to A$120m this year due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, would be looking for a huge cash windfall from hosting the tournament.

Australia, co-hosts of the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and the venue for the 2003 tournament, would be strong favourites to host again in 2027 if Argentina pulled out.

France will host the next World Cup in 2023 - the third in a row in the northern hemisphere after England in 2015 and Japan last year.

The Russian Rugby Union has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2027 tournament at the stadiums used for the 2018 soccer World Cup. World Rugby is expected to decide the hosts next year.