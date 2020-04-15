SANZAAR mulls options for Super Rugby and Rugby Championship

The Super Rugby season was suspended on March 19

Super Rugby organisers are hopeful the competition will go ahead in some form this season, possibly being played simultaneously with the Rugby Championship.

SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said they would be willing to allow the currently suspended season to continue until December if necessary, though it will consider cancelling if a resumption is not possible by October.

"If you start getting towards the back end of September or October and we still haven't had a resumption of rugby, I think logic would say that's when we would consider (cancelling the season)," Marinos told New Zealand's Newshub.

"We have a calendar that can now go up until the end of December and our players are now on an extended period of rest, so we have until the end of 2020 to configure something.

"I wouldn't want to be definitive as to when there is a point of no return. We have to work with the confines that we have and, at the moment, that looks like between May and December 31 to put a competition structure together and get a competition under our belts."

Former Wales international Andy Marinos, who is SANZAR chief executive

International travel restrictions make it likely that if Super Rugby resumes it will be within regional conferences, with New Zealand, Australian and South African teams playing among themselves.

Japan's Sunwolves would join the Australian teams and Argentina's Jaguares would play South African sides, if possible.

"We will continue to work closely with all the governments and health authorities in all the jurisdictions we are playing," said Marinos.

"We have put a revised competition format to the front of the table which is largely domestically focused and that is within the controls we can manage."

Marinos said Super Rugby could played alongside Rugby Championship Test matches.

"We still have time and we will certainly look at how we optimize the international and Super programs," he said.

"It's not trying to rubbish one for the other. It's how do we get a sensible solution in what may be a restricted time frame?"

Australian media reports suggest SANZAAR is considering playing a shortened Rugby Championship this year with teams based at one location, likely in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby has already expressed doubt about the proposal.

"At this stage any competition options are purely speculative," said NZR chief executive Mark Robinson.