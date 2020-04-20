Coronavirus: Australia players agree 'significant' pay cut amid rugby shutdown

Australia players, such as David Pocock (right), have agreed a pay cut

Australia's professional rugby players have agreed to take a "significant" pay cut, their union has announced.

The confirmation from Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) boss Justin Harrison comes after weeks of negotiations with the sport's governing body, Rugby Australia, and the four Australian Super Rugby teams.

A deal has finally been struck with the 192 professional players agreeing to a substantial cut, which will be reversed if the season is able to re-commence before the end of September.

Harrison said: "Australia's professional players will play a central role in the short-term preservation of the game by accepting a significant reduction in pay in order for necessary transformation to begin.

"The players reached a resolution with the member unions and Rugby Australia today."

Rugby Australia has been severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, with the sport having been indefinitely suspended since March, including Super Rugby which was brought to a halt after the seventh round of fixtures.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said: "Sporting organisations around the world are experiencing an unprecedented challenge, as indeed the whole of society is, and Rugby is no different as we continue to come to grips with the impacts of the global COVID-19 crisis.

"The players recognise and appreciate their role and shared responsibility in securing the future and helping us navigate through this difficult time and I want to thank them, on behalf of the game, for their willingness to work with us to reach an interim solution that will help us protect the long-term future of Rugby in Australia."

Castle, who has already taken a 50 per cent pay cut and laid off three-quarters of Rugby Australia's staff, also revealed the organisation faces losses of up to A$120m (£61.4m) if no more rugby is played in 2020.