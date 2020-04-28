Olivia Colman delivers rugby headlines on Will Greenwood's podcast

0:55 Hollywood royalty delivers this week's rugby union headlines! Hollywood royalty delivers this week's rugby union headlines!

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman turned her hand to presenting the rugby headlines as she made a special guest appearance on this week's Will Greenwood podcast.

She has hosted the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes, but this week Colman tried at hand at hosting of a different kind as she delivered the latest rugby union news.

The actress - more used to playing royalty than presenting sports news - read the headlines from a script while also adding a comment or two in reaction to the lines, as she made the role her own.

"Good day to you all and welcome to the Will Greenwood podcast. Here are your rugby union headlines this week," she said.

"The online ballot has opened for the top job as chairman of World Rugby. Who will it be? Sir Bill Beaumont or Agustin Pichot? Voting closes this Thursday and we will find out the result on 12 May.

"Following the resignation of Raelene Castle as chief executive of Rugby Australia, the financial fallout continues.

"The Rugby Paper has reported several Rugby Australia internationals, including Matt Toomua and Christian Lealiifano, could be heading to the English Premiership.

"And finally, due to rugby currently being suspended, it has been confirmed that Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler won't miss a game despite receiving a 10-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones's genitals at Twickenham in March. Gosh, that sounds like a scene from The Favourite!

"Ladies and gentleman, those are your rugby union headlines."