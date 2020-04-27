Listen: Hollywood royalty on the Will Greenwood podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

This week on the Will Greenwood podcast, Will and Rupert Cox are joined by Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

A hugely talented actor, Colman has been seen in some of our favourite TV shows including The Office, Peep Show, Broadchurch and The Night Manager for which she won the first of her three Golden Globes.

In 2018 she claimed a hat-trick of awards for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite as she scooped Best Actress at the Academy Awards, the Baftas and another Golden Globe.

Playing royalty certainly has paid off for Colman, as her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 2019's The Crown earned her her third Golden Globe.

Star of stage and screen, Colman joins the duo for a fascinating chat on life as an Oscar winner, the baggage that fame brings and what day-to-day life is like on a film set.

Colman also reveals how she knows Will and we also hear about Rupert's past life treading the boards.