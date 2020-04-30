New Zealand Rugby warns of 70 per cent revenue hit from coronavirus

New Zealand Rugby declared a loss of NZ$7.4m for 2019

New Zealand Rugby faces a 70 per cent decline in revenue in 2020 amid a global shutdown of sport due to the coronavirus.

The governing body's chief financial officer Nicki Nicol said in a video conference the coronavirus has affected all areas of the game in New Zealand.

"At New Zealand Rugby we are forecasting up to a 70 per cent decline in revenue," she told reporters.

"We have had to quickly adjust our cost base accordingly."

The shutdown to contain the coronavirus has frozen all rugby in New Zealand, idling hundreds of staff and players in the country's five teams that compete in Super Rugby along with sides from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

The All Blacks' two-Test series against Wales and one-off Test against Scotland scheduled in July are also expected to be postponed or cancelled, which would deliver a further hit to New Zealand Rugby's finances.

Their gloomy revenue forecast came after reporting a better-than-expected NZ$7.4m ($4.53m) loss in 2019.

New Zealand finished third at the 2019 World Cup

With 2019 a World Cup year, the body had budgeted for an NZ$11.8m loss from a reduced international programme but said strong results from sponsorship and licensing had helped mitigate the damage.

Revenue of NZ$187m in 2019 was down one per cent on the previous year but represented a 40 per cent increase compared to the previous World Cup year in 2015.

"When you consider the significant impact on broadcasting and match day revenue in a Rugby World Cup year due to a condensed international programme, the commercial income from sponsorship and licensing has been a real success story," Nicol said.

New Zealand, which has recorded over 1,400 coronavirus infections and 19 deaths, eased a strict month-long lockdown on Tuesday, allowing some 400,000 people to return to work.

Sports remain frozen, however, and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said the governing body was working with authorities to make sure rugby could "get back on the field as soon as possible".