LISTEN: Agustin Pichot podcast special

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

World Rugby chairman candidate Agustin Pichot joins us on the Will Greenwood podcast to discuss his vision for the future of rugby.

Earlier this month, Agustin Pichot announced his bid to run against current chairman Sir Bill Beaumont for the top job in World Rugby.

Pichot won 71 caps for the Pumas and has served as World Rugby vice-chairman under former England skipper Beaumont for the last four years.

While some of his ideas may seem radical, Pichot makes it clear that Australia, New Zealand and South Africa would never back an "irrational" leader, however, he believes that a change of mindset is needed at the very top.

Pichot also discusses his relations with Beaumont and clarifies that there are no personal issues with him but they do see the game in different ways.

His passion for the game and the desire for it to succeed on every level is what drives Pichot and he wants World Rugby to step out of its comfort zone and change.

To listen to all that and much more, click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!