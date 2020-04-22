Six Nations unions considering second tournament in autumn

A second Six Nations tournament could be played in the autumn

The Six Nations unions are meeting on Wednesday to discuss contingency plans for the autumn.

Sky Sports News has confirmed a report in the Rugby Paper that with all summer tours set to be cancelled, the unions of England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy are looking at potential ways of scheduling international rugby from September.

Discussions will take place about how to finish this season's Six Nations, and another option being considered is to hold a second Six Nations in the autumn if southern hemisphere teams are unable to travel due to the pandemic.

However, all plans are dependent upon international government restrictions - and therefore no decisions can yet be made. The RFU has predicted a £50m loss if the autumn internationals are cancelled.

World Rugby has created a relief fund worth £80m, "aimed at supporting the global game and mitigating the overall impact of the pandemic on the sport", according to a statement released by the governing body last week.

Meanwhile a proposed £300m deal by CVC Capital Partners to invest in the Six Nations has been delayed due to COVID-19.